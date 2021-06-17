In-custody death under investigation by OPD, NSP

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating an in-custody death after a man shot at officers then turned his firearm on himself.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 2223 N Main St for a domestic disturbance.

Prior to arriving, 9-11 updated that the male suspect left the apartment while wearing a tactical vest and armed with a rifle.

Authorities located the suspect in the apartment parking lot where he fired at least one round towards officers.

The man then turned the firearm on himself. Officers attempted life-saving measures but the suspect died at the scene.

No Omaha Police officers discharged their weapons and no officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

