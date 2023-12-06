In Little Bohemia, some feel left out of new business improvement district

The Omaha City Council approved a business improvement district for Little Bohemia.

The district brings business together to raise money for improvements and branding of an area.

Some industrial businesses believe they've strategically been given little influence over the BID, and would've preferred to see the council put the issue on pause.

Video shows companies in the new district.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

In Little Bohemia, just south of downtown, some businesses hope to improve the area with a business improvement district. But some feel left out.

A barber shop, coffee shop, bars, a bank, restaurants, and the industrial sector. There’s a lot happening on this strip on 13th Street in Omaha.

Muchachos arrived about seven months ago. And owner Nick Maestas says talk of upgrades in Little Bohemia area is a big reason why he's here.

"...which was enticing as a business owner to want to be a part of something like that. It was definitely something that drew us to the neighborhood," he says.

He supports the business improvement district, which the city council approved on Tuesday. It can collect taxes for improvements with the goal of creating a cohesive look and feel to the area.

Maestas adds, "I feel like I’m amongst my people. I feel like I’m alongside some really amazing business owners."

"I just think seeing a lot more foot traffic would be awesome."

All the owners here that i spoke with share similar safety concerns about traffic and parking.

Some say they support a district but disagree with the way it has been set up.

vice president of Kehm Contracting Shawn Kolterman says, "We like the idea of a BID. But we want to see it adjusted in its focus, it’s goals, and it’s representation of the business owners in the community."

He says he’s the only industrial industry voice on the BID board.

"The industrial business are I guess the backbone of what has kept this part of town viable," he adds.

He says the BID boundaries are flawed, overly focused on retail, and leave out industrial business.

Another business in the area is Hempel Sheet Metal Works. The owner says the BID as it is does not benefit the industrial businesses, making the assessment unfair. He says it’s only designed to benefit retail, and they have 25 more property owners willing to join and bring more funding.

Another board member, Louis Smith at Dundee Bank, says safety and beautification will benefit everyone.

Smith says, "We like to say Little Bohemia elevated. All the things you know about Little Bohemia. How can we take it to the next level? There’s a lot of ways to do that."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.