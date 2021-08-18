In need of a job? Upcoming fair could be a golden opportunity

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you or someone you know is looking for employment, an upcoming job fair could be a good place to start.

According to JobsGuide, the fair will be Sept. 1 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Comfort Inn and Suites at 7007 Grover Street in Omaha.

The current list of employers who are scheduled to be in attendance include:

Staff Mid-America

Seldin Company

QLI

Papio Transport

Palfinger

Packaging Corp. Inc.

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Public Schools

Mid America Center

Michael Foods

Lincoln Premium Poultry

L.G. Enterprises

Kum and Go

Hy-Vee

Harrahs Casino

Horseshoe Casino

Fedex Ground

Faith Technologies

Custom Diesel Drivers Training (jobs & education opportunities)

Costco Wholesale

City of La Vista

Caring For People Services

CareerLink

Camelot Transportation

Caesars Entertainment

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands

BHJ USA LLC

Army National Guard of Nebraska

American Games

Amber Specialty Pharmacy

JobsGuide said more employers may be added and that it will be holding other job fairs on Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.

