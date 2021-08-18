Watch
In need of a job? Upcoming fair could be a golden opportunity

Posted at 12:07 PM, Aug 18, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you or someone you know is looking for employment, an upcoming job fair could be a good place to start.

According to JobsGuide, the fair will be Sept. 1 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Comfort Inn and Suites at 7007 Grover Street in Omaha.

The current list of employers who are scheduled to be in attendance include:

  • Staff Mid-America
  • Seldin Company
  • QLI
  • Papio Transport
  • Palfinger
  • Packaging Corp. Inc.
  • Omaha Steaks
  • Omaha Public Schools
  • Mid America Center
  • Michael Foods
  • Lincoln Premium Poultry
  • L.G. Enterprises
  • Kum and Go
  • Hy-Vee
  • Harrahs Casino
  • Horseshoe Casino
  • Fedex Ground
  • Faith Technologies
  • Custom Diesel Drivers Training (jobs & education opportunities)
  • Costco Wholesale
  • City of La Vista
  • Caring For People Services
  • CareerLink
  • Camelot Transportation
  • Caesars Entertainment
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands
  • BHJ USA LLC
  • Army National Guard of Nebraska
  • American Games
  • Amber Specialty Pharmacy

JobsGuide said more employers may be added and that it will be holding other job fairs on Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.

