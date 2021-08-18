In need of a job? Upcoming fair could be a golden opportunity

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you or someone you know is looking for employment, an upcoming job fair could be a good place to start.
According to JobsGuide, the fair will be Sept. 1 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Comfort Inn and Suites at 7007 Grover Street in Omaha.
The current list of employers who are scheduled to be in attendance include:
- Staff Mid-America
- Seldin Company
- QLI
- Papio Transport
- Palfinger
- Packaging Corp. Inc.
- Omaha Steaks
- Omaha Public Schools
- Mid America Center
- Michael Foods
- Lincoln Premium Poultry
- L.G. Enterprises
- Kum and Go
- Hy-Vee
- Harrahs Casino
- Horseshoe Casino
- Fedex Ground
- Faith Technologies
- Custom Diesel Drivers Training (jobs & education opportunities)
- Costco Wholesale
- City of La Vista
- Caring For People Services
- CareerLink
- Camelot Transportation
- Caesars Entertainment
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands
- BHJ USA LLC
- Army National Guard of Nebraska
- American Games
- Amber Specialty Pharmacy
JobsGuide said more employers may be added and that it will be holding other job fairs on Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.
