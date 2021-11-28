In search of storytellers for a "Story Slam" at Holy Family Community Center this Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Do you have a fun story worth sharing? Well, Holy Family Community Center is looking for participants for a new series of live storytelling known as “Story Slams.”

Listeners of the Moth Radio Hour will be familiar with how this event will proceed because like the radio show speakers will be asked to prepare a story and take the stage for a five-minute set.

The slam will take place at The Chapel at Holy Family, 1715 Izard St. Holy Family is also known for hosting Sunday Sessions Music Series featuring Omaha Musicians Association performers, and various independent rock, jazz, and classical concerts. If you are curious what the theme is, it is “beginnings” and will take place on Saturday, December 4, from 7-9 pm.

If you would like to learn more or register for free tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/story-slam-tickets-187281071727.

