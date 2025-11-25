For its service to Sarpy County and Ralston, KMTV and Scripps Howard Fund donate $2,500 to NeighborGood

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Papillion Neighborhood Reporter Greta Goede grew familiar with Neighborgood Pantry's mission prior to the federal government shutdown.

But, with its service to greater Sarpy County, demand for food, hygiene products, paper products and pet supplies climbed as some paychecks and services paused.

Then, enter the holiday season, when demand conventionally spikes.

The Scripps Howard Fund partners with others to help strengthen the communities served by The E.W. Scripps Company. KMTV and the Fund donated $2,500 to Neighborgood Pantry on November 25, 2025. Executive Director Melissa Nelson explained where the money will go.

"We can use it to purchase protein, so that every family gets two pounds of meat." Sources include chicken breasts and hamburger.

About the Scripps Howard Fund

The Scripps Howard Fund is a public charity that supports philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and the communities it serves, including those in Nebraska and Iowa.

On Facebook, Twitter, or search #SHFund.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.