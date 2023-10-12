Inaugural La Vista Fall Fest comes to City Centre

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — The inaugural La Vista Fall Fest is coming to the town’s new City Centre area, and organizers are hoping it gives everyone the chance to experience the new gathering spot.

Over the years, La Vista’s held community events, but city spokesman Mitch Beaumont said something’s been missing.

“La Vista has never had the gathering places where people could come hang out and attend events,” said Beaumont.

That changed in September with the completion of the La Vista City Centre, the city’s newest development that contains apartments, commercial space and a theatre. Beaumont said it gives the city a downtown area they can use for events like the new festival.

Elle Hansen is with Nine Zero Properties which manages the Vivere Luxury Apartments at the City Centre, she’s expecting thousands of people to attend the one-day festival.

Attractions will include food trucks, a beer garden, face paintings, a craft station, and more.

"This is the first of many events, community gatherings and many opportunities for people to come and enjoy this place,” said Beaumont.

The La Vista Fall Fest is Saturday at 3 p.m., it’ll wrap up at 7 p.m. with a movie showing of "Guardians of the Galaxy III". It’s free to attend aside from concession costs.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.