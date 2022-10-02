Inaugural Midwest Chingona Fest held at Stinson Park on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a beautiful day for a first-of-its-kind event over at Stinson Park on Saturday.

The Midwest Chingona Fest is an event that celebrates Latin heritage, as well as local businesses, run by Latina women.

The word chingona is used to describe a strong bold female, but in the past, it's garnered a negative reputation.

Organizers tell 3 News Now this event is their way of trying to redefine the word into something much more positive.

"It's just been something that a lot of people wanted to jump on board with and kind of sponsor or help us out in any way that they can because they love the message behind which is empowering these women to reach their dream to do what they set out to do regardless of what anyone thinks," said Fabiola Lomeli.

The event also featured food trucks and even tricked-out cars called lowriders for people to check out.

About 70 local small businesses took part in the first-ever festival. Organizers hope to make it a yearly event.

