Inaugural People of Color convention held virtually

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Saturday kicked off the inaugural People of Color convention.

Those who attended the virtual conference were encouraged to vote this April as well as attend quarterly town halls to educate and inform voters.

They also discussed economic development, criminal justice and bills such as a voter ID requirement.

“If you want to join this collaborative, please email us at voterem@gmail.com and we will get back to you. We would love for you to join forces with this collaborative,” said Precious McKesson. “All allies are welcomed to join our collaborative because at the end of the day we want to make sure that we are turning out the vote and really focusing on people of color and the people that represent us does matter."

About 75 people participated on Zoom and 210 participated via Facebook Live.

Watch below or by clicking here.

