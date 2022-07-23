OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Honoring Omaha community members dedicated to humanitarianism took center stage at an award ceremony Friday evening.

Hosted by Inclusive Communities, this year's Humanitarian Happy Hour Brunch returned in person for the first time since 2019.

Awardees included Nancy Williams, who is the CEO of "No More Empty Pots".

An Elkhorn middle schooler received the Necessary Trouble Award for the second time due to her work raising money and awareness for various causes through her art.

"I hope that when they see my paintings, they see change happening. They see history and they see that we should come together as people and do something. And not just, not just be separated," said Maddi Intravartolo.

Maddi is the organization's youngest awardee in its 84-year history.

