OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — OPPD says it's seeing an increase in scam phone calls. This month there have been 450 reports, two and a half times more than the number reported in June. This week there were 130 reports of scams.

OPPD says it will not contact you to demand immediate payment over the phone, threaten to cut service on short notice or ask you to pay with gift cards.

