'Incredible gift': Habitat for Humanity of Omaha reacts to multi-million dollar donation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For Margie Schill being an employee of the Habitat For Humanity of Omaha is more than just her job, it’s her way to pay it forward.

Shill said the path to homeownership has opened doors for more than just her.

"By the grace of God it gave me an opportunity to create some generational wealth for my family," Schill said.

The six-year employee joined the organization after Habitat helped put her on the path to homeownership.

Providing this kind of access is the main goal for the organization, but pandemic-driven supply shortages coupled with an increase in the need for Habitat’s services have made reaching that goal more difficult.

CEO Amanda Brewer said the local Habitat has received over 3,000 calls from people wanting to become homeowners in two days.

Enter MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and billionaire who recently donated $436 million to the international organization. The local branch in Omaha is set to see $11 million.

Scott's charitable move comes as building costs for homes are skyrocketing.

Brewer hopes the donation will go a long way towards creating more homes.

"This incredible gift will allow us to build and renovate more houses, create more opportunities through our home repair program," Brewer said. "[It will]also help to get people mortgage ready."

Schill hopes the donation will lead to more success stories like her’s.

"I just want it to be a breath of fresh air to the next person and let them know that no what life throws at you that you’re able to make changes and move forward with your life," Schill said.

The Omaha branch was one of 84 Habitat For Humanity Organizations to receive a distribution of the donation.

