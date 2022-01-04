Incumbent Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh to seek third term on Douglas County Board

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh announced his plan on Tuesday to file for reelection on Jan. 5.

Cavanaugh was elected to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in 2014 and has been serving on the board since 2015.

The lifelong Omahan is running on a people-focused platform that will also aim to address the needs of minority groups. This includes quality assisted living for the elderly and the disabled, safe and affordable childcare for working families, and better utilization of long-term mental healthcare services through existing infrastructure.

Cavanaugh is proposing these plans be launched via "federal recovery funds to spur the economy and meet the community’s unmet needs," per a press release from his campaign.

Moreover, Cavanaugh's plans are a continuation of recovery from COVID, on which the Democrat cited his work ranging from "multi-million dollar COVID relief efforts to get food, rent and utility assistance" for families and individuals to COVID grant efforts assisting small businesses and nonprofits.

“We can do a lot right now to help Douglas County recover from COVID, get the best public services for the best price and build a brighter future — for all of us,” Cavanaugh said in the press release.

