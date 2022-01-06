Incumbent Douglas County board chair Borgeson files for re-election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Mary Ann Borgeson officially filed for re-election for the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

Borgeson has been on the board since 1994 in the sixth district and she will be running for an eighth term. In addition to her long-held spot on the board, Borgeson has served as president on the National Association of Counties, which encompasses more than 3,000 counties, 40,000 elected officials and 3.6 county employees in the U.S.

At the local level, she serves as chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and has received extensive recognition for civic leadership from the state of Nebraska and beyond. In recent years, Borgeson has also garnered awards relating to behavioral health and disabilities as well as housing services and minority advocacy.

"I have as much passion today for representing Douglas County as I did when I first ran the County Board,"said Borgeson in a press release. "I have worked to hold the line on our spending, looked for meaningful and productive public/ private partnerships and constantly strive for more efficient and effective ways to provide high quality services to our citizens."

Nebraska’s 2022 primary election will be held on May 10. The general election will be held on Nov. 8.

