Independence Day celebrations around the Omaha metro

If you're wanting to celebrate the July 4 holiday this weekend, several events are being held in and around the metro.
Find a running list below and click on each link for more details:
July 2, 2021
Lake Manawa State Park
July 3-5, 2021
Field Club Homeowner's League
July 3, 2021
Werner Park after the match between Union Omaha and Chattanooga that begins at 8 PM.
July 4, 2021
Ralston Independence Day celebration
July 4, 2021
Admission at select city of Omaha pools will be $1 per person.
July 4, 2021
Westfair in Council Bluffs
July 4, 2021
J.E. George 4th of July Parade
