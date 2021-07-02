Watch
Independence Day celebrations around the Omaha metro

File Photo
If you're wanting to celebrate the July 4 holiday with a fireworks display, several events are being offered around the metro.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02

If you're wanting to celebrate the July 4 holiday this weekend, several events are being held in and around the metro.

Find a running list below and click on each link for more details:

July 2, 2021
Lake Manawa State Park

July 3-5, 2021
Field Club Homeowner's League

July 3, 2021
Werner Park after the match between Union Omaha and Chattanooga that begins at 8 PM.

July 4, 2021
Ralston Independence Day celebration

July 4, 2021
Admission at select city of Omaha pools will be $1 per person.

July 4, 2021
Westfair in Council Bluffs

July 4, 2021
J.E. George 4th of July Parade

