Indiana kidnapping victim rescued near Grand Island by Nebraska State Patrol

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday night, the Nebraska State Patrol safely recovered a kidnapping victim and her suspected abductor near Grand Island, according to a news release.

Law enforcement authorities in Indiana alerted NSP during the evening of Jan. 12 that a victim and an armed suspect may be traveling west across Nebraska. At 8:20 p.m., members of the NSP SWAT team spotted the vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, driving west on 1-80.

The kidnapping suspect in the vehicle, 52-year-old William Rowan Brittingham of Demotte, Ind. then drove through the median to flee eastbound. The NSP said that it then performed a "tactical vehicle intervention" and successfully stopped the vehicle, where troopers were said to have taken Brittingham into custody without further incident.

The female victim was not named. However, she reported to law enforcement that Brittingham had handcuffed her while she was being transported from Indiana to Nebraska. The NSP also located "numerous" firearms inside of the cab of the Silverado.

Brittingham is listed on the current inmate roster for the Hall County Department of Corrections and will be extradited to Indiana.

The NSP said Homeland Security Investigators, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, and the Omaha Police Department all contributed to the investigation and operation.

