LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — Inflation and supply chain issues are impacting everything we buy, and fireworks are no exception.

"I would say, yeah, it’s definitely gone up with everything else," Marci Luczynski said. "There's always that supply chain demand."

Its impact isn't felt by consumers alone. Vendors are feeling it too. In La Vista, a fireworks tent put on by local cheer group Beyond All Stars is trying to raise money for new uniforms.

Seventh-grader Sophie Anderson is in the group and said there have been some challenges.

"The prices are getting really high because things are more expensive so people are not buying as much," Anderson said.

Despite these impacts, consumers said they don’t want them to stop their 4th of July. They said they plan to cut back somewhere else to make up.

"Maybe I'll cut back on eating out a little bit," Nick Alm said. "Fireworks are still a priority, at least in our household."

As for Anderson and the cheer group, while they remain positive, they admit the challenges could impact their fundraising goal.

"We don’t know exactly how much we’re gonna get," Anderson said. "We want enough to hopefully get half of our uniforms paid for."

Anderson's tent is located near the intersection of S 117th st and Harrison St. The group plans to be open on the 4th for last-minute shoppers.

