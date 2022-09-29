Inmate goes missing from Lincoln Community Corrections Center Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).

They say that Danielle Zelazny went to downtown Lincoln for an appointment when she slipped away and disappeared Wednesday.

She is serving a sentence of two to four years for burglary.

She had parole eligibility for June of next year and a tentative release date of June 27th, 2024.

If you see her, call the police.

