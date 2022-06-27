OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) —

The Nebraska Department of Correction services said in an email that an inmate is missing from an Omaha Correctional facility.

See the full press release below:

"Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). Semaj Ross #81981 walked out of the facility overnight, activating an alarm at a fire exit. Shortly thereafter, he removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing. It was recovered by staff on East Locust Road in Omaha.

Ross started his sentence on March 31, 2015. He was sentenced to eight years and four months to 20 years in prison on charges out of Lancaster County that include third offense shoplifting, burglary and criminal possession of a financial transition device. He has a tentative release date of January 5, 2025.

Ross is a 44-year old black man, 6’, 230 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision."

