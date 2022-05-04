Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center Omaha since Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has issued information about an inmate missing from its community custody facility in Omaha.

Jonathan Walker-Hernandez is 33 years old and described as being a 5'0, 200-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair, and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He reportedly left his job on Tuesday afternoon and did not return to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha. CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services network and operates at the lowest custody level, allowing inmates to participate in work, school and religious services without supervision as long as they obtain prior approval.

Walker-Hernandez was sentenced to two to three years for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person in Douglas County. He began his sentence on June 14, 2021 and had an initial parole eligibility date in just over a month on June 6, for a tentative release date of Dec. 6 of this year.

Anyone with information regarding Walker-Hernandez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nebraska State Patrol or local authorities.

3 News Now does not typically use mugshots unless an inmate or suspect has been convicted, is at at-large and is wanted by law enforcement or authorities believe there may be other victims yet to come forward.

