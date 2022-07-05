Inmate missing from correctional facility in Omaha Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Late Monday, the Nebraska Department of Corrections issued a notice that another inmate has gone missing from the

Community Corrections Center - Omaha (CCC-O).

Inmate John Strickland is described as a 5'11," 195-pound, 50-year-old white man with gray hair and brown eyes. He was sentenced on charges of criminal mischief, terroristic threats and his third offense of theft out of Hall County. He is midway through a three-year sentence.

Strickland's last monitored location was at 42nd and Cuming Streets in Omaha, where he removed his electronic monitoring device.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.