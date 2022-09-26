Inmate missing from Lincoln Community Correctional Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities are on the lookout for an escaped inmate from the Community Correctional Center in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Krista Foley did not return after a pre-approved visit to a church in the community Sunday.

Foley is serving a three-year sentence on a charge out of Douglas County for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

She has a tentative release date of August 28 of 2024.

If you see her, you're urged to call local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

