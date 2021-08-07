Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Inmate missing from Lincoln community corrections center

items.[0].image.alt
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services
Lucas Hoffman
lucas hoffman.jpg
Posted at 11:42 AM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 12:42:17-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 31-year-old inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says that Lucas Hoffman did not return to the center Friday evening after a work assignment in the community.

Hoffman was sentenced in Lancaster County to serve three years in prison for his third offense of refusing to take a chemical test but was scheduled for release in November.

He began serving his sentence in October 2020.

The center in Lincoln is one of two state community custody facilities, which are the least restrictive in the prison system. Inmates are allowed to work outside the center without direct supervision.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018