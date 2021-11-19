Watch
Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services/KMTV
Vidales-Ramirez is a 28-year old man, 5’7”, 205 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.<br/><br/>
Posted at 2:45 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 15:45:11-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), an inmate went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Thursday around 8 p.m.

The inmate, Edgar Vidales-Ramirez, was originally sentenced in June of 2020 out of Douglas County for charges that included assault by strangulation, child abuse and escape. He had a tentative release date of Dec. 18, 2021.

The NDCS said Vidales-Ramirez is 28 years old, stands 5’7”, weighs 205 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The NDCS said, “CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.”

Anyone with information about Vidales-Ramirez’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

3 News Now is publishing Vidales-Ramirez’s photo because he is not yet in custody and could pose a potential danger to the public.

