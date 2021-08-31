Inmate missing since May from Lincoln corrections facility arrested in Indiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), an inmate who went missing on May 1, 2021 from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was taken into custody in Evansville, Indiana on Friday.

Following up on a call to 911, authorities located and took Michael Simmons into custody. He is currently being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail in Indiana.

Simmons started his sentence in February of 2020 and was scheduled for release in January of 2022 for charges related to driving a vehicle during revocation in Saunders County and third-degree domestic assault out of Douglas County.

The NDCS said, “CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.”

