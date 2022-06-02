Inmate missing since Thursday night from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that James Crihfield has been declared a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

Crihfield is a 6'3," 185-pound white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He started a sentence for second-degree forgery and theft by deception on July 14, 2021 out of Lancaster County.

Community custody is the lowest level of custody. Crihfield was granted a furlough to go to a hospital when he left the CCC-L, and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that was when they received an alert that he removed his electronic monitoring device.

His tentative release date is October 11. Anyone with information on where Crihfield may be is asked to contact Nebraska State Patrol or local law enforcement.

