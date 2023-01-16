Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Sunday night.

Authorities say the facility was notified by the electronic monitoring company that Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor earlier in the evening. The monitor was removed near the corrections center.

Hollins began his sentence on Dec. 22, 2015 and he was sentenced to 15 to 20 years for attempted robbery out of Douglas County. He has a parole hearing scheduled in June of this year with a tentative release date of March 19, 2026.

Hollins is described as a 25-year-old Black man, 6’ 4”, 185 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where Hollins may be should contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

