Inmate reported missing from Omaha Community Corrections back in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Community Corrections Center - Omaha (CCC-O) inmate is back in custody after he went missing Tuesday evening.

Here's what we know:

Matthew Lyons, 40, turned himself in, to the Omaha Police Department, last night.

Lyons left the facility on April 4. He started his sentence May 11, 2010. Lyons is serving a 6 year 166 months to 10 year 298 month sentence out of Lancaster County for possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and second-degree forgery.

His parole hearing is scheduled for July 2023.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

