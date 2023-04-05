Inmate reported missing from Omaha Community Corrections on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities are looking for a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O).

Here's what we know from the Department of Corrections

Matthew Lyons left the facility on Tuesday evening and his last identified point was near the Open Door Mission, according to authorities.

Lyons started his sentence on May 11, 2010. He is serving a 6-year 166 months to 10-year 298-month sentence out of Lancaster County for possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and second-degree forgery. He is scheduled for a parole hearing in July 2023.

Lyons is a 40-year-old white male, 5 feet and 11 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

