Missing Lincoln inmate arrested

Smith was arrested near 33rd and O Street in Lincoln. He was returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - An inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.

According to authorities, 37-year-old Tony Smith left his job early Tuesday morning without permission. He was seen getting into a car with a female driver.

Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is a low custody facility where inmates can participate in work opportunities with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Authorities said Smith removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing. Corrections staffers located it in the area of 56th and Leighton Ave.

Smith’s sentence started March 18, 2019. He was sentenced seven to 12 years for driving under the influence (5th offense) out of Lancaster County.

Smith is described as 6-foot tall and 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where he is, call your local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

