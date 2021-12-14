Inmate still missing from Community Corrections Center in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lajuan Jones, an inmate who is incarcerated at the Community Correction Center-Lincoln, is currently missing.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services issued a press release on Monday night, which stated that Jones was declared missing as of Monday morning when he failed to report to work.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Jones had not been located.

Jones is 6'1"and 210 pounds. He is a 41-year-old Black man with brown eyes and black hair. The Nebraska DOC has reason to believe that Jones was wearing an electronic monitoring device but that it was removed near 27th and O Street in Lincoln.

The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of two community custody facilities in Nebraska, which operates as the lowest level of custody and restrictions, by allowing inmates to attend school, work and religious services without direct supervision.

Jones has been incarcerated on burglary and theft charges stemming from incidents in Douglas County since October 2017. His tentative release date is indicated as two months away on Feb. 11, 2022.

