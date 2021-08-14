Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), an inmate who was sentenced to five years for charges out of Gage County went missing on Friday.

NDCS said Michael Louis left his job on Friday night and removed the electronic monitoring device he had been wearing.

Louis is 34 years old and is described as “6’, 176 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.”

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Louis was housed at the NDCS’ Community Corrections Center which is the lowest custody level and least restrictive facility for inmates. While at it, inmates are allowed to work in the community and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

