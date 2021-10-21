Inpatient elective surgeries set to resume in Nebraska; state to cut back on data reporting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced Thursday that inpatient Class D and Class E elective surgeries can resume starting Friday after a Directed Health Measure temporarily suspended them.

These elective surgeries will resume in all acute care, critical care and children's hospitals in Nebraska.

Additionally, Gov. Ricketts announced that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have fallen below 10% of statewide hospital bed capacity (in a 7-day rolling average).

Due to this, the online Nebraska Hospital Capacity Dashboard will return to a weekly schedule as long as coronavirus-related hospitalizations stay below the 10% capacity threshold.

