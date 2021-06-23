Installation at the Bemis Center explores music, technology

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An installation at the Bemis Center by Lincoln artist Charley Friedman is combining technology, art and music in an interactive way.

It’s called Soundtracks for the Present Future, featuring nearly 60 stringed instruments suspended from the ceiling.

They’re connected by computer software to create one big instrument.

The installation loops through different songs, with sounds shifting depending on where you stand, giving each visitor a completely unique experience.

“I don’t think most people are used to guitars being played in this way, right? We’re always used to people playing them themselves. So there’s that element of like, mechanism and engineering, that I think is really interesting. Visually, obviously, it’s this very beautiful piece," said Rachel Adams, Chief Curator.

“Music makes us feel, it’s very personal, it’s very subjective. It can make us cry, it can make us laugh, it can make us feel a part of a community. So I wanted to play with those ways in which music does that," said Friedman.

It’s free to visit the installation which is on display until Aug. 1.

The Bemis Center is located in the Old Market and masks are required in the building.

