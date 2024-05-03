Watch Now
Interested in volunteering to help neighbors? The Salvation Army would like to hear from you

Volunteer opportunities are available this weekend in Douglas, Washington, and Pottawattamie Counties.
Posted at 4:30 PM, May 03, 2024
ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — At KMTV, we've met and heard from several neighbors who want to help - either by volunteering or through material donations.

As of Friday, May 3rd at 4 p.m., this is the latest from the Salvation Army:

  • Volunteers are needed to help staff in the ongoing disaster-relief operations in Douglas, Washington, and Pottawattamie Counties.
  • The Salvation Army welcomes people who are 18 and older who can assist with staffing relief centers in Omaha, Blair, and Council Bluffs.
  • There's also a need for help at the feeding/meal-service operation on Lakeland Drive south of Blair.
  • Sign up to volunteer here, or call 402-898-6000.
  • The organization underscores the need for volunteers on Sunday, May 5, and in the days immediately following.

