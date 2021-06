OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With many companies still not allowing employees back in the office, summer internships have been affected.

3 News Now reporter Danielle Davis spoke with Intern Omaha and found out how it's are still working to help students.

If you're interested in applying or want more information, go to Intern Omaha's website at https://www.internomaha.org/.

