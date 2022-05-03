International Omaha saddles up for big return at CHI Health Arena

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Burlington Capital International Omaha equestrian event is saddling up for a big return, and 3 News Now got a look at how they prepare the floor for the horses.

The CHI Health Center was transformed with a surface covering on the arena floor. It's about eight to ten inches deep with about a 1,000 pounds per inch. The surface covering is a mix of sand and fiber — but making it as even as possible is the key.

“It gives a really good consistent feel, and it's about as close to creating a facsimile of grass as you can get with sand, which ultimately is what we like,” said Jon Garner, Director of Sport for International Omaha 2022. “Jumping on grass, performing on grass is the best."

The organization behind the event is the Omaha Equestrian Foundation, a nonprofit that brings equine events to the city.

And you can expect to see a new type of competition this year. Vaulting will be an event in this year’s competition, sort of resembling the gymnastic vaulting event but on horseback. Vaulting will also be included in the FEI Jumping and Dressage World Cup World Cup Finals in 2023, also hosted by Omaha Equestrian Foundation.

The four-day event runs from Thursday through Sunday. For tickets and attraction information, visit the International Omaha event page here.

