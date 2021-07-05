Interstate 80 bottlenecked due to construction as holiday travelers head home

LINCOLN, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) — A word of warning if you're traveling to or from out west. The Nebraska State Patrol said the mass exodus from Lake McConaughy has begun.

Many people who were celebrating the holiday weekend have packed up to hit the road.

Troopers said you should be prepared to slow down or stop on Interstate 80 as the roadway is reduced to one lane at times due to construction.

Officials are reminding people to be patient and to have a safe trip home.

You can always check conditions at http://511.nebraska.gov/ .

