Interstate 80 ramps to close for one week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Construction on Interstate 80 (I-80) is already causing bottlenecks and stress for drivers. Starting tonight, “the 72nd Street entrance ramp and loop to eastbound I-80 and the 60th Street off ramp to eastbound I-80 will be closed from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for approximately one week.”

People driving in the area are asked to drive cautiously, buckle up and put phones down.

