Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Interstate 80 ramps to close for one week

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
File
Central 70 Project Denver, r m
Posted at 12:51 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 13:51:21-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Construction on Interstate 80 (I-80) is already causing bottlenecks and stress for drivers. Starting tonight, “the 72nd Street entrance ramp and loop to eastbound I-80 and the 60th Street off ramp to eastbound I-80 will be closed from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for approximately one week.”

People driving in the area are asked to drive cautiously, buckle up and put phones down.

RELATED: I-80 construction project causing headaches for drivers; when repairs might be done

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018