OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska-Omaha dance team is ending their season as national champions.

They were crowned Division I Game Day national champions in the UDA Virtual College Nationals.

Due to COVID-19, the competition took place virtually.

Watch their interview with 3 News Now reporter Kent Luetzen above.

