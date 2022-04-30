Introducing 3 News Now's newest anchor, Marc Thomas

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — You'll soon see a new face on 3 News Now, and we're excited to give you a sneak peek. Marc Thomas will soon join the KMTV anchor desk on weeknights with co-anchor Mary Nelson for the 6 p.m. broadcasts and will be solo for the 10 p.m. weeknight shows. Nelson welcomed him to her home this week and found that new our colleague's past — and present are defined by service.

“Journalism and the military have a lot of similarities, said Thomas. “You're serving the community. You're serving the people that you live amongst. You are part of that community in a big way. You have a huge responsibility ... and that responsibility is to do your job right.”

Thomas served in the Air Force for six years and was stationed at a base in New Mexico. He enlisted as a way to experience structure and discipline and said that he always had an inkling that he wanted to serve our nation.

He gained a sense of community, and it is something he plans to incorporate into his journalistic signature.

“I want people to know that the stories that I worked on — the journalism that we practiced — mattered to the community, mattered to them. And that we did our best to tell their stories and inform the public.

Aside from career goals, Thomas said that he likes to unwind by listening to jazz greats such as Miles Davis or John Coltrane. At home, he enjoys playing video games, painting and reading.

In other free time, Thomas is ready to explore the Cornhusker State.

“And being in a city like Omaha and the surrounding area, there’s so much to offer here, and I’m looking forward to getting into everything here that this place has to offer.”

