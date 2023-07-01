Investigation of Sarpy County election complaints leads to no evidence of fraud or crimes

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — After a six-month investigation into election complaints in Sarpy County, an investigator has found no evidence of widespread fraud or crimes.

Independent Investigator, William Black, investigated 52 election-related complaints submitted last May and looked at Sarpy County elections as a whole.

He compiled a 32-page report with his findings.

They included some isolated issues caused by human error but none that would influence the outcome.

“My best to the voters of Sarpy County is they should be extremely pleased that this is the outcome, and can have confidence in the fact that at least in Sarpy County, they're conducting it correctly in their fair and free election,” said Black.

He also looked into Nebraska voting laws, election security and proper procedures and included recommendations for strengthening policies and training procedures.

