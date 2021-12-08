Investigation trail warms up in 1995 cold case killing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — For nearly 21 years, a body found in rural Flagstaff, Ariz. remained unidentified.

But in August 2016, investigators identified the victim as Robert Bresson, who was 56 years of age at the time of his death. They had already known through autsopy results that the death was the result of a homicide, and that Bresson had been buried when the body was initially discovered northeast of Flagstaff.

Through the following years, investigators found that the last confirmed sighting of Bresson was near Why, Ariz. sometime in the spring of 1995.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said that Bresson had ties to Lincoln as well as Independence, Iowa. The office is asking for the public's assistance in the ongoing investigation, and that any individual who may have information relating to the Bresson case should call the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523 and ask for Detective Meyer.

