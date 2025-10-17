Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Investigation underway after child brings loaded gun to preschool 'show and share'

Nobody was hurt and children were immediately escorted away from the gun
Child brings loaded gun to show and share. Nobody was injured.
KMTV
Nobody was injured after a child brought a loaded gun to show and share at a preschool in Elkhorn.
Child brings loaded gun to show and share. Nobody was injured.
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A child brought a loaded handgun to a northwest Omaha preschool during "show and share" prompting an investigation by the childcare center and police. No one was injured during the incident.

According to an update sent to families, the child had the handgun in their bag and carried it to the carpet area at Cadence Academy, near 176th and Maple Streets.

A statement from the center says the teacher immediately placed weapon in a tote bag, removed the children from the area, and notified the front office, where managers alerted law enforcement.

The child will not return to school until an investigation is complete, according to the statement.

The school praised the teacher's response to the situation.

"The teacher handled the situation calmly, ensuring all children were safe, that the firearm was secured, and law enforcement was alerted," the statement said.

The preschool said it has reached out to families to ensure they are aware of all school rules and protocols that contribute to a safe environment.

"We are grateful that our teacher's quick actions ensured that no one was harmed," the preschool said in a statement. "While our response procedures worked as intended and our staff responded swiftly and appropriately to ensure everyone's safety, we are taking several actions to increase our vigilance following this occurrence."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood