Investigators looking into death of former Bellevue Police officer

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Investigators will look into the death of a former Bellevue Police officer who was scheduled to go to trial on felony assault and tampering charges.

Officers found the body of 55-year-old Craig Wiech early Sunday morning outside an apartment near highway 75 and Capehart Road.

Bellevue Police told our partners at the Omaha World-Herald that his death appears to be self-inflicted.

He was being held on one million dollars bond after being accused of attacking first responders who arrived at his home to investigate the shooting death of his girlfriend, Carrie Brown.

At the time, Weich told investigators she shot herself.

