Investigators say Fremont explosion shouldn't have happened

The U.S. Chemical Safety & Hazard Board has released an update on the Horizon Biofuels explosion that killed 3 people

It says investigators are confident a dust explosion was the cause.

There is no public timeline on when another update will come.

FREMONT, Neb. — Federal investigators say a deadly explosion at Horizon Biofuels in Fremont should have never happened, according to an assessment from the U.S. Chemical Safety Board.

In an update released Wednesday, the board provided more information about what was happening inside the plant when it exploded on July 29 and where the investigation stands now.

Investigators say they're confident that it was a dust explosion that killed three people — a father and his two daughters whom he brought to work that day.

The seven-page report details how Horizon Biofuel turned scrap wood into pellets, and those pellets would exit the machine at nearly 200 degrees.

Federal investigators are trying to figure out what exactly sparked the dust explosion and if or how the company performed its work was a cause. The report specifically mentioned examining dust control systems, which is of note because OSHA cited Horizon Biofuels for dust control issues in the past.

While this investigation continues, the Fremont community is forced to see the mangled remains of the building.

Erik Nielson works at Haas Bar & Grille nearby and has witnessed the ongoing aftermath.

"It continues to smolder, which, you know, you think that it would be under control or they would try to get that under control," Nielson said.

Neighbors have been warned to keep a safe distance from Horizon Biofuels because it's unstable, along with the ongoing smoldering.

There's no published timeline for this investigation to be complete.

