Iowa and Nebraska join other states in opposing California pork proposition

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Iowa's the top pork-producing state in the country and it's estimated that Nebraska is sixth. Both governors are now leading a coalition asking Congress to protect the pork producers.

It's in response to the supreme court's ruling on California's Prop 12, which mandates how pork is raised.

The governors said in a letter to Congress that the requirements are "onerous and unscientific," they added that "to comply … pork producers will have to bear costs in the hundreds of millions (if not billions) of dollars. these costs inevitably pass through the system onto consumers, producers, and workers."

Nine other states have joined Nebraska and Iowa. Combined, the group says it represents 54% of the nation's pork production.

