Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Iowa auditor questions governor's spending for COVID-19 ads

items.[0].image.alt
Oliva Sun/AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Virus Outbreak Iowa
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 16:23:40-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Democratic auditor accused the state’s Republican governor of violating a 2018 state law that prohibits statewide elected officials from using public funds for self-promotion.

Auditor Rob Sand argued Thursday that Gov. Kim Reynolds broke the law by making ads promoting coronavirus public safety measures. Sand says the ad campaign launched by Reynolds in November violated the law because it featured Reynolds, who used more than $500,000 of federal coronavirus relief funding for the ads. Sand says a state ethics board should review the expenditure.

Reynolds denies she violated the law, saying it clearly provides an exception for when a disaster emergency is proclaimed by the governor.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018