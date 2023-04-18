Iowa authorities investigating stabbing that killed one man and injured another in Sidney

SIDNEY, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa authorities are investigating a stabbing on Monday that killed one man and critically injured another. The incident happened in Sidney, Iowa just before noon.

Here's what we know from the Iowa Department of Public Safety:

At approximately 11:46 a.m., the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office along with the Sidney, Hamburg and Tabor ambulances were dispatched to 508 Main St. in Sidney, Iowa for a report of a stabbing that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, first responders found two men who had been stabbed. One subject was transported to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, where they later died. The second person was life-flighted to the UNMC with life-threatening injuries.

There is no current threat to the community. Anyone with information is asked to call either the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 712-374-2424 or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at 712-322-1585.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation, and no further details are being released at this time. The names of the subjects are not being released at this time.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.