Iowa caregiver arrested after drugs linked to baby's death

Posted at 10:57 AM, Oct 11, 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman faces criminal charges after a baby girl who had been in her care died and was found to have illicit drugs in her system.

Television station KCCI reports that Des Moines police arrested 40-year-old Nicole Ghee on suspicion of child endangerment and drug possession in the April death of a 2-month-old girl.

Investigators say an autopsy showed the baby had methamphetamine in her system.

Ghee is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Oct. 20.

