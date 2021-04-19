Watch
Iowa couple accused of abusing teen found zip-tied to chair

Posted at 12:02 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 13:02:19-04

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have charged a Des Moines couple after their 16-year-old special needs son was found severely malnourished and zip-tied to a chair at the workplace of his mother.

Television station KCCI reports that the incident happened Feb. 22, when police responded to a call to a Pleasant Hill automotive store and found the boy zip-tied to a chair by his left ankle and through a belt loop on his pants. Police say he weighed only 78 pounds at the time.

Authorities say an investigation found the boy was often denied food and locked in his room with no access to a bathroom. Police say he was punished if he then urinated in his bed.

